Two immigrant men arrested in Houston-area for alleged repeated rape of 12-year-old

Two immigrants were arrested in Harris County by ICE agents and the sheriff's office for the alleged repeated rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigrants arrested in Houston-area for rape of 12-year-old

The backstory:

Felix Bustillo Diaz, 49, and Jose Gerber-Rivera, 45, are accused of sexually assaulting Bustillo's 12-year-old grandniece who was illegally smuggled into the United States by her mother from Honduras in 2014. The young girl was left along with Bustillo as her sponsor, officials claim.

Bustillo was allegedly granted Temporary Protected Status in 2024, but it has since been terminated.

Rivera was taken into custody on Nov. 4 in The Woodlands. Bustillo was already being detained by ICE for immigration violations at the Montgomery Processing Center and was taken into Harris County Sheriff's Office custody on Nov. 5.

ICE reports the 12-year-old was able to escape from Bustillo at one point with help from Houston-area residents, 38-year-old Brenda Garcia and 37-year-old Tania Garcia. The woman allegedly told the juvenile they were rescuing her, but law enforcement says they zip-tied, beat, tortured and malnourished the 12-year-old. She was reportedly forced to do manual labor for the women, according to ICE officials.

Brenda and Tania were arrested on Oct. 3 for felony injury to a child, unlawful restraint, and invasive visual recording charges.

Law enforcement reaction to arrests

What they're saying:

"The conduct uncovered in this investigation was both disturbing and inexcusable," said HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. "Our agents and partners worked tirelessly to ensure these individuals are brought to justice and held fully accountable for their crimes. HSI puts the safety and security of the victims as our highest priority."

"Arresting violent people who seek to prey on our most vulnerable residents is our top priority, and the allegations in this case are especially disturbing," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"The details of this investigation are deeply disturbing and represent some of the most evil criminal behavior in our society," said Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle. "While the child is now safe, our mission is far from over. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to uncover all details of this investigation and ensure that justice is served."

What's next:

This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. To protect the child’s privacy and preserve the integrity of the case, no further details will be released at this time. Once more information becomes available, an update will be provided.

What you can do:

If you suspect a minor is being sexually exploited, it is suggested you report it to either their local law enforcement or to HSI by calling their tipline at 1-866-DHS-2423. All information received through the tipline will be reviewed by appropriate personnel and referred to HSI field offices for potential investigation.