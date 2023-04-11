Immerse yourself into a new epic 360 world of wonder in Houston

From the creators of the multi award-winning MESMERICA comes a brand new immersive experience unlike any other, now showing in the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

BEAUTIFICA is a 360 journey through worlds real and imagined. From mind-blowing particle fields to euphoric environments almost impossible to describe. The immersive projections and sounds of BEAUTIFICA are a feast for the senses, making it a unique date night or family outing.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is hoping to have this experience available throughout the rest of the year.

