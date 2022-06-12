Video shows Illinois officer, highway worker save man from jumping off bridge

Dramatic video captured by a dashcam in Massac County, Illinois, shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy and a highway worker saved a man as he tried to jump off a bridge.

Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor said on May 23, Deputy Summer Dixon responded to a bridge overpass on Interstate 24, where an Illinois Department of Transportation worker had encountered a man having "medical complications."

While Dixon was talking with the man, he suddenly tried to jump over the bridge railing. Dixon and the IDOT worker sprung into action and caught him before he dropped to the ground. They struggled to keep him from falling but they were eventually able to pull him back over the railing.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and Dixon received a letter of commendation from the sheriff.

