ICE Houston arrests convicted 'predator' from Mexico

article

The Brief Daniel Alejandro Tristan-Guerra, 28, from Mexico was arrested by ICE Houston on Feb. 11, 2025. Tristan-Guerra was convicted Aug. 23, 2021, on two counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom. He was taken to the Victoria County Jail and will stay until he is removed from the United States.



ICE officials in Houston arrested an immigrant "predator" previously convicted of secretly recording others in a bathroom.

ICE Houston Arrest

Daniel Alejandro Tristan-Guerra, a 28-year-old Mexico native, was arrested in the small town of Hallettsville on Feb. 11, and he was taken to the Victoria County Jail where he will stay until he is removed from the United States.

Hallettsville is in Lavaca County.

The backstory:

Tristan-Guerra was convicted Aug. 23, 2021, on two counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom following an investigation by ICE HSI Houston and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

"The residents in Southeast Texas can rest easier today knowing this predator has been removed from the community," said ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. "Working alongside our partners in Lavaca County, ICE HSI special agents were able to safely apprehend him when his guard was down and minimize any threat to the public."