Bush Intercontinental Airport travelers face extended wait times as partial shutdown hits paycheck milestone

The Brief Thursday marks the first full pay period that TSA officers are working without pay since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14. Security at Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport remains closed, and TSA PreCheck lanes in Terminals C and E are currently unavailable, funneling all passengers into standard screening lines. Houston Airport System officials are recommending travelers arrive three hours early for domestic flights and four hours early for international departures.



Security checkpoints at George Bush Intercontinental Airport saw increased wait times Thursday as the partial federal government shutdown reached its 33rd day. With the funding lapse affecting Department of Homeland Security budgets, TSA officers at IAH and airports nationwide are currently working without pay.

366 TSA agents nationwide have resigned

Why you should care:

The staffing shortages have led to several operational changes at the airport. While checkpoints in Terminals A, C, and E remain open, Terminal C has reduced the number of available screening lanes. Additionally, the TSA checkpoint in Terminal D is completely closed, requiring international travelers to check their bags in Terminal D before walking to Terminal E for security screening.

The Department of Homeland Security reports that 366 TSA agents nationwide have resigned since the shutdown began. To support the remaining workforce, Houston Airports is providing meals to on-duty officers and coordinating with the Houston Food Bank for distributions to officers' families. The non-profit organization, Wings of Compassion, is also distributing fuel cards to help personnel afford their commute to the airport.

‘This is our first time to be in a line this long’

What they're saying:

Travelers at the airport on Thursday reported varying experiences with the fluctuating lines. Natasha Prodan, a Houston resident flying to Miami, said this was her first time encountering a line of this magnitude at IAH.

"This is our first time to be in a line this long, for sure," Prodan said. "It's moving, so we have hope that we'll catch our flight on time. But hopefully, this doesn't get this long in the future. I mean, it's just ridiculous, we hope that things change soon."

Prodan noted that she usually arrives two hours early, but found the current volume of passengers ahead of her to be "daunting."

Elijah Berninger, a professional fighter traveling to Maryland, arrived at Terminal A approximately eight hours before his scheduled departure to account for potential delays. He reported waiting between 40 minutes and an hour to clear security.

"My flight isn't until 6, so we got here pretty early because it's a very long line," Berninger said. "It's a little annoying because, you know, a long line and I have to stand here with my bag and stuff. It's not anything new, but it's always annoying."

Logistical challenges

The backstory:

The logistical challenges at the airport come as lawmakers in Washington struggle to reach a funding agreement. Reports indicate the House will be out of session for a week and the Senate is currently unable to advance funding legislation, suggesting the shutdown will continue for the immediate future.

Airport officials continue to urge passengers to use airline apps for gate updates and to utilize the pre-security subway to move between terminals if one checkpoint appears more crowded than others.