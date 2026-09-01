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The Brief The I-610 North Loop is shut down in both directions at I-69. The incident reportedly involves a lost load and a hazmat spill.



The I-610 North Loop is shut down in both directions on Tuesday night in north Houston.

What we know:

According to Houston Transtar, the North Loop is blocked at the I-69 Eastex Freeway due to an incident involving a heavy truck.

Houston Transtar also reports a lost load and a hazmat spill.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be blocked.

It’s also unclear how the crash occurred.