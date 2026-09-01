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I-610 North Loop shut down in Houston at I-69 for lost load

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 1, 2026 8:15 PM CDT
Published September 1, 2026 8:15 PM CDT
article

Photo: Houston Transtar

The Brief

    • The I-610 North Loop is shut down in both directions at I-69.
    • The incident reportedly involves a lost load and a hazmat spill.
    •  

HOUSTON - The I-610 North Loop is shut down in both directions on Tuesday night in north Houston.

What we know:

According to Houston Transtar, the North Loop is blocked at the I-69 Eastex Freeway due to an incident involving a heavy truck.

Houston Transtar also reports a lost load and a hazmat spill.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be blocked.

It’s also unclear how the crash occurred.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a Houston Transtar post on X and Houston Transtar's incidents board.

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