I-610 North Loop shut down in Houston at I-69 for lost load
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HOUSTON - The I-610 North Loop is shut down in both directions on Tuesday night in north Houston.
What we know:
According to Houston Transtar, the North Loop is blocked at the I-69 Eastex Freeway due to an incident involving a heavy truck.
Houston Transtar also reports a lost load and a hazmat spill.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how long the roadway will be blocked.
It’s also unclear how the crash occurred.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a Houston Transtar post on X and Houston Transtar's incidents board.