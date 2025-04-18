I-10 East crash: 18-wheeler loses lumber cargo, lanes closed

Harris County deputies are working on a crash involving an 18-wheeler off of the East Freeway Friday morning.

Big rig spills lumber on roadway

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a sedan and tractor-trailer collided near I-10 East and Beltway 8 East.

Deputies say no one was injured in the crash.

However, the 18-wheeler was carrying a cargo of lumber which has spilled over the road.

At this time, all southbound feeder lanes are closed.