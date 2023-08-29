With Hurricane Idalia, set to make landfall in the state of Florida, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed resources to aid the state.

Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida.

"The State of Texas is sending personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in Florida tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "Texans understand the urgency of preparing hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts. Texas is swiftly deploying assets to assist our fellow Americans in Florida as they brace for this devastating storm. Our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis—and Texas is answering the call to support the people of Florida through this hurricane."

A Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team has been deployed including 46 personnel, four boats, and four canines at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).