13 Houstonians among others charged in international drug trafficking ring, feds say

Twelve men and three women were indicted for drug trafficking. Five of those suspects are also indicted on firearm charges. The suspects allegedly used different houses and a taco truck to store and sell illegal drugs.



Fifteen people are facing a total of 29 indictments for an alleged drug trafficking ring in Houston, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Houston drug trafficking arrests

What we know:

Federal officials say 13 Houstonians have been indicted for drug trafficking:

Enzo Xavier Dominguez, also known as Smiley, 32

Alexis Delgado, also known as Chino, 28

Jose Eduardo Morales, also known as Primo, 22

William Alexander Lazo, also known as Miclo, 21

Kylie Rae Alvarado, 24

Ruby Mata, 31

Mexi Dyan Garcia, also known as Mexi, 31

Jesus Gomez-Rodriguez, also known as Jr., 33

James Michael Brewer, also known as Creeper, 33;

Jonathan Alvarado, also known as Joker, 28

Hector Luis Lopez, also known as Capulito, 23

Alfredo Gomez, also known as Fredo, 26

Victor Norris Ellison, 35

Six of those suspects are also facing weapons charges in connection to the alleged trafficking.

Officials also identified two Mexican nationals as trafficking suspects: 29-year-old Jose Francisco Garcia-Martinez, also known as Paco, and 41-year-old Marcos Rene Simaj-Guch, also known as Taco Man.

The DOJ says the group imported methamphetamine from Mexico. The suspects allegedly then used the U.S. mail, a taco truck, and houses in different Houston neighborhoods to move and sell the methamphetamine and other drugs.

Officials say the drug ring has been happening for years.

If convicted, Simaj-Guch would face 5–40 years in prison.

For others who are charged with trafficking only, they face 10 years to life in prison. Suspects who also face weapons charges face 15 years to life.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't specify how many years the alleged drug ring has been happening. They did mention one incident in 2023 where one of the suspects allegedly tried to bring nearly 30 kilograms of methamphetamine into the U.S.