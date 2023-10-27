A search is underway for a missing woman who rented a kayak at Huntsville State Park on Tuesday.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the woman rented the kayak from the self-serve station around 6 p.m., and other kayakers found the kayak free floating on Lake Raven the next morning. Her vehicle was still parked on the boat ramp.

Officials have not released the missing woman’s identity or a description of who they are searching for.

Texas State Park Police, the Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, New Waverly Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are participating in the search of the lake and the surrounding area. Divers and sonar boats are being utilized.

According to message on the park’s website, Lake Raven has been closed to all boat and watercraft traffic, as well as the boat launch, since Wednesday.