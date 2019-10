article

DPS Troopers are investigating a crash on FM 1791 north of FM 149 involving a Huntsville ISD school bus. 23 students and one driver were on the bus, all were taken to Conroe Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

The incident happened around 3:40pm. at FM1791 north of FM149. The bus rolled over, possibly from a tight street and hitting a corner wrong.