Two drivers were arrested for racing on U.S. 59 in Humble, reaching speeds up to 141 mph, police say.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the northbound mainlanes of the freeway.

According to Humble PD, a night shift officer saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed and radioed ahead to a traffic enforcement unit to alert him.

Police say the officer saw the two vehicles "line up" and begin to accelerate.

As the officers caught up the vehicles, police say they used in-car radar to capture the vehicles’ speeds – reaching 141 mph.

The cars were stopped, and the drivers were arrested.

Police say speeding endangers everyone on the road and can have deadly consequences.