HPD: Suspect taken into custody after barricading himself inside NE Houston home

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department is reporting that the suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in northeast Houston has been taken into custody.

Police say a man who reportedly pointed a gun at someone is now barricaded inside of a home in northeast Houston.

Houston Police Department SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams are on the scene in the 7700 block of Yoe Street.

Police say the man who is barricaded is believed to be armed.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the man pointed a gun at someone during a disturbance outside of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.