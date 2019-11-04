HPD: Suspect caught on video robbing man who was going to work after stopping at bank

Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who was caught on video knocking a man to the ground while robbing him in a parking lot.

The man was returning to work on October 10 on Groveway Drive after going to the bank. Police say, as he approached the building, an unknown male came up from behind and snatch his money from his pocket.

Video shows the two men struggle and the victim fall to the ground.

Police say the suspect was able to take the money and run to an awaiting vehicle to flee the scene.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery by force. (Houston Police Department)

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’8, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion, yellow hoodie and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org