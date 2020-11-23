HPD: Officer's patrol vehicle flipped in crash with car that ran red light

article

Houston police say a driver ran a red light and struck an HPD patrol vehicle, causing the officer’s SUV to flip.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Gray Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, witnesses stated that the officer was driving westbound on a green light, when the other driver ran a red light while traveling southbound.

The officer was taken to the hospital. HPD said he had minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS