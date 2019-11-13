HPD: Officer taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash with wrong-way driver

article

Police say an officer riding in a patrol car received minor injuries when the vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver.

Houston police say the patrol car was traveling westbound on Gray Street when a vehicle going the wrong way on Brazos Street hit it at an intersection.

An officer in the passenger seat of the patrol car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer driving the patrol car and the driver of the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle did not show signs of intoxication, and it appears the driver was lost and made a wrong turn.

The driver was issued a ticket for driving the wrong way.