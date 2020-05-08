HPD: Officer fatally shot suspect during struggle

The Houston Police Department says a man has died after he was shot by an officer early Friday morning.

According to police, the officer conducted a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on a vehicle traveling 90 mph in the outbound lanes of the North Freeway near the Beltway.

Police say the driver initially pulled over on the freeway, but the officer instructed him to pull into a parking lot off the freeway for safety.

Once in the parking lot, the officer conducted a traffic stop and began a DWI investigation. After conducting Field Sobriety Tests, the officer began to place the suspect in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to police, as the officer attempted to place the suspect in custody, the suspect resisted and a “violent” struggle ensued.

HPD says the suspect and the officer struggled for a couple of minutes, and the officer discharged his taser at least one time.

Police say preliminary information indicates the suspect was able to get the officer’s taser, the officer gave the suspect verbal commands, and at some point the officer discharged his weapon multiple times.

Advertisement

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was shot and taken to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased.

Authorities say footage from a body worn camera and a dash cam will be reviewed. Police did say that at some point during the struggle, the officer’s body worn camera was knocked off but continued recording.

The Houston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the District Attorney’s Office are investigation.

Per protocol, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty status during the investigation.