HPD: Clerk shot armed suspect during gas station robbery

article

Investigators say a clerk shot an armed robbery suspect at a gas station in southwest Houston.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the gas station on Richmond Ave near Woodland Park Drive around 7:12 a.m. Friday and found a man had been shot in the lower back area at least one time.

Police say the man reportedly entered the gas station, pointing a gun at the clerk. While the clerk was getting money out of a register, investigators say the suspect turned his attention towards the lottery tickets, which gave the clerk time to grab a pistol and fire at the suspect.

The suspect was shot at least one time and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say no one else was in the gas station at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.