How you can help the victims of the Bronx deadly apartment fire

The death toll was expected to rise in the horrifying building fire in the Bronx that killed at least 19 people including nine children. More than a dozen people remained in critical condition Monday as doctors raced to try to save their lives.

Mayor Eric Adams said various agencies were helping the victims with shelter and counseling. Anyone wanting to make a donation could do so to the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York.

"All of the proceeds collected will go directly to the family members involved," said Adams during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’ "We have a real response from community-based organizations."

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries, but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with the Red Cross. Everyone that needed shelter, currently, they have the shelter that they need. We are going to make sure we give emotional support to the children, the schools and the community," said Adams.

Some people could not escape because of the volume of smoke, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Others became incapacitated as they tried to get out. Firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Nigro.

PHOTOS: NYC FIRE TODAY IN BRONX APARTMENT

Many of the victims were members of the Gambian American community. The Gambian Youth Organization set up a GoFundMe to help support the victims.

As of Monday morning, $328,173 was raised.

An investigation was underway to determine how the fire spread and whether anything could have been done to prevent or contain the blaze.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press