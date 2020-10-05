How to save the most on Amazon Prime Days

Amazon's Prime Day next week could beat this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales, as Walmart and Target are now also holding savings days.

RetailMeNot says 75% of shoppers will shop online this holiday season to avoid exposure to COVID-19 in stores.

Amazon says it has 1 million deals this year.

We know many budgets are tight right now, so here's how to use apps to maximize your savings this year.

Amazon moved it's Prime Day from July to October 13 and 14 this year.

Target followed suit offering its Deal Days on the same days. Walmart is jumping in early, holding its "Big Save" October 11t through 15.

Expect to find deals on TVs, laptops, electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, and fashion. To snap up Amazon deals, you must be a Prime member. But you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel after 29 days to avoid paying $12.99 a month.

Be sure to download the Amazon app so you can press the "Watch This Deal" button on items you want. It will alert you when the price drops, and show you deals before they go live.

You can also bookmark Amazon's "Deal" page and watch for lightning deals.

But with Walmart and Target competing for your business, be sure to download their apps to track their deals.

Other apps, such as Deal Finder, Honey, and Rakuten, can help you find the store with the lowest price and give you coupons or cashback offers.

If you want to check that what you're getting is a real deal, the app CamelCamelCamel tracks Amazon price histories.

And another tip for Amazon shoppers: Reload an Amazon gift card directly from your bank account and get a 2% bonus.

Or apply for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and get a $100 gift card.

You can also follow these retailers and others on social media so you'll see when they're posting deals on items you want.