How to apply for FEMA assistance



FEMA is officially taking applications for disaster assistance for homeowners and renters affected by the winter storm in 77 Texas counties.



The counties are: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise.

As of Saturday morning, Chief Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management says more than 1,700 individuals had applied.

If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. Whatever insurance does not cover, may be covered by federal assistance.

Those who apply must have the following information readily available:

-A current phone number

-Address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are staying

-Social Security number, if available

-A general list of damage and losses

-If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

FEMA says take photos to document the damage and keep all receipt from the clean-up and repairs.

Kidd is also urging all Texans to self-report the damage on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website hopes FEMA will provide the state with more assistance soon.

"So, that we can much faster report that information up to FEMA. We do want all 254 counties added," Kidd explained.

To apply for FEMA assistance, click here. To register over the phone, call 1-800-621-3362.

To self-report with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, click here.

To learn how to probably dispose of storm-related waste, click here.

