How to score savings on Houston Texans tickets without being sacked by scammers

The Brief Texans ticket prices doubled last year and remain higher than previous seasons. SeatGeek reports the average resale ticket price for a Houston Texans game this year is $290. Top ways to save on tickets: choose off-peak games, compare prices on multiple ticket selling platforms, and set price alerts.



Ticket prices for the Texans shot up last year after they won the AFC South for the second consecutive year and once again advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Houston Texans ticket prices

By the numbers:

Sports Illustrated reports prices more than doubled from an average of $155 in 2023 to $309 in 2024.

This year, SeatGeek says the average resale ticket price for a Houston Texans home game is $290, just below the average for an NFL game.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 16: Houston Texans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans on August 16, 2025 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire Expand

Ways to save

What they're saying:

To save money, what you don't want to do is fall for a fake ad or scam. We found a post on Facebook saying team owner Cal McNair announces $10 tickets, but a Texans spokesperson tells us this ad is fake.

What you can do:

There are plays you can make to score savings for real.

Choose off-peak games that are less popular to attend. SeatGeek says, right now, these are the cheapest home games: Texans vs. the Arizona Cardinals for $72, Texans vs. the Indianapolis Colts for $76, and the Texans vs. the Tennessee Titans for $88.

SeatGeek also offers Deal Score on tickets, which rates value based on pricing, seat location, and historical trends.

Several ticket selling platforms let you set price alerts so that you're notified as soon as a good deal becomes available on tickets you want.

Choose upper-level seats in NRG Stadium.

Wait until the last day or two before a game when prices often drop on the secondhand market.

Shop around. You can compare prices on different ticket selling platforms.

You can find authenticated NFL tickets at the NFL Ticket Network, which includes TicketMaster, SeatGeek, and SITickets.

Be sure to check the Houston Texans Contests and Promotions web page, which offers deals, such as a TDECU Texans Checking account that offers pre-sale ticket opportunities and discounts.

And to make sure you have safety in the end zone from ticket fraud, avoid buying from individual sellers or sites that don't offer price protection.