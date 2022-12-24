How CenterPoint restores power after storm

CenterPoint Energy has had to restore power to more than 45,000 customers in the last 24 hours due to the Houston freeze. With only an estimated 1,746 customers still affected as of 3 p.m., here's how they did it.

I'm sure we've all wondered how energy companies restore power after major storms. Well, CenterPoint Energy shared a short guide on their process of assessing the damage caused by a storm.

Their process is as follows:

Restore service to key facilities vital to public safety, health & welfare - like hospitals, police/fire departments - and secure downed power lines. Repair major lines and fuses strategically to restore power to the most customers in the least amount of time, usually beginning with transmission & substations. Repair transformers and each typically serve 10 customers. Repair service drops & underground lines to restore power to individual homes.​​

