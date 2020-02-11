Houston's Post Oak Hotel offers $20,000 Valentine’s experience

Love is in the air at the Post Oak Hotel in Uptown where romantic dinners and other heart-shaped offerings are available.

But for the true romantic with a hearty bank account, $20,000 can turn a romantic spark into a fire.

“We wanted to do something that was a little bit different from your romance package or you going to stay in a suite in a hotel and have a wonderful dinner,” says General Manager Jorge Gonzalez.

For the second year, the hotel is offering an exclusive valentine's experience for the hefty $20,000 price tag.

The reservation for romance includes its two-bedroom, 5,000-square foot presidential suite with ten TVs, eleven chandeliers, 24-hour butler service and a gym - in case you want to take a breath from the private patio’s breathtaking views.

The suite’s private elevator also leads to a helipad for an included nighttime helicopter tour of the city.

“This has a dinner for two prepared by one of our executive chef with wines paired by our master sommelier,” adds Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Plus, guests will enjoy personalized silk robes, couple’s massages and skin treatments exclusive stateside to Texas’ only Forbes 5-star spa.

The deal throws in a $250 room service credit and $500 to spend at the hotel's luxury boutique. To top it off, guests will wake up to breakfast in bed in the same room Beyoncé once slept.

For those cutting back on spending, the hotel is also offering $15,000 and $5,000 dollar packages, along with options for romantic add-ons for other stays.

Gonzalez says, “We can also put together, according to what you want, rose petals in the evening as we turn down, beautiful champagne or wine or any amenities you may decide. We have a whole menu."

If your budget is closer to $20 instead of 20,000, you can still grab a small perfume bottle for a Valentine’s Day gift at the spa’s retail shop.

Or if you'd rather drop some money on your friends, the hotel's restaurants, bar or cafe can make a sweet day trip for any Galentine’s celebration. The Valentine’s packages are available through February, but spots are limited.

Contact the Post Oak Hotel at 346-227-5000 for more information.