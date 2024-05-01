In 1992, President George H. W. Bush designated the month of May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a time to honor the rich contributions and achievements of Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians. In Houston, this celebration comes alive with a myriad of events that showcase the diverse cultures and talents within these communities. From cultural festivals to educational seminars and artistic performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the month.

Asian Chamber – Asian Restaurant Month (May 1-31 | Various Locations)

Kicking off the festivities is the Asian Chamber's Asian Restaurant Month, a culinary journey through Houston's vibrant Asian dining scene. Throughout May, food enthusiasts can explore a variety of cuisines at participating restaurants across the city.

Asian Chamber "Have You Eaten Yet?" Luncheon (May 2 | 11am-1pm | Ocean Palace Restaurant)

On May 2nd, the Asian Chamber invites guests to a special luncheon at Ocean Palace Restaurant. This event promises a delightful culinary experience coupled with networking opportunities.

Unlocking Opportunities in Federal Contracting (May 8 | 9am-11:30am | Gulf Coast Small Business Development Center)

For entrepreneurs and business owners, the Gulf Coast Small Business Development Center hosts a seminar on "Unlocking Opportunities in Federal Contracting." Attendees can gain valuable insights into navigating federal contracts and expanding their business prospects.

The South Korea–U.S. Alliance: Democracy, Economics, and the Challenges of China and North Korea (May 8 | 7pm-8:15pm | Asia Society)

Delving into geopolitical dynamics, the Asia Society presents a discussion on the South Korea–U.S. alliance and its implications on democracy, economics, and the challenges posed by China and North Korea on May 8th.

Diversity Summit Houston 2024 (May 10 | 8am-3:30pm | Houston Marriott Sugar Land)

Promoting inclusivity and dialogue, the Diversity Summit Houston 2024 convenes on May 10th at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. This event provides a platform for meaningful conversations on diversity and inclusion in various spheres of society.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Association (APAHA) Gala (May 11 | 6pm-10pm | Royal Sonesta Hotel)

On May 11th, the Royal Sonesta Hotel hosts the Asian Pacific American Heritage Association (APAHA) Gala, a glamorous evening celebrating the achievements and cultural heritage of AAPI communities.

Homegrown Houston: All Asian, No Fusion With Street to Kitchen (May 17 | 7pm-10pm | Asia Society)

At the Asia Society on May 17th, food enthusiasts can indulge in authentic Asian cuisine at "Homegrown Houston: All Asian, No Fusion With Street to Kitchen," a culinary event highlighting traditional flavors and culinary techniques.

Children’s Museum Houston – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration (May 18 | 9am-5pm | Children’s Museum Houston)

Families are invited to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Children’s Museum Houston on May 18th, featuring interactive exhibits, performances, and activities that showcase the rich cultural tapestry of AAPI communities.

Taiwan Festival Houston 2024 (May 18 | 10am-3pm | Taiwanese Community Center)

On May 18th, the Taiwanese Community Center hosts the Taiwan Festival Houston 2024, offering a glimpse into Taiwanese culture through food, performances, and cultural displays.

International Festival of the United States of America (iFEST USA) (May 18 | 3:30am-9pm | Discovery Green)

Discover the cultural diversity of the United States at iFEST USA on May 18th at Discovery Green. This vibrant festival features performances, exhibitions, and food from various ethnic communities, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Sakura Festival – Anime, Cosplay, Food and Games – Houston (May 18 & May 19 | 12pm-8pm | Almeda Mall)

Anime enthusiasts and foodies alike can rejoice at the Sakura Festival on May 18th and 19th at Almeda Mall. This two-day event celebrates Japanese pop culture with cosplay contests, anime screenings, and delicious Japanese cuisine.

Houston Asiatown Tours – Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Us Sunday Evening (May 19 | 5pm-8pm | Houston Asiatown Tours)

Embark on a culinary adventure through Houston's Asiatown on May 19th with Houston Asiatown Tours. This guided tour offers participants the opportunity to explore the diverse culinary offerings of Asian communities in the city.

Defining Courage Performance – A Journey into the Legacy of the Nisei Soldier (May 20 | 6:30pm-8:30pm | Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley)

Experience a poignant journey into history with "Defining Courage Performance" on May 20th at the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley. This theatrical production explores the legacy of the Nisei soldiers and their courage during World War II.

Joint AAPI Organizations Networking Event in Celebration of AAPI Heritage Month (May 22 | 5pm-7pm | Location to be announced)

Network and connect with fellow AAPI professionals at the Joint AAPI Organizations Networking Event on May 22nd. Location details to be announced.

International Trade Center – AAPI Lunch and Learn (May 29 | 11:30am-1pm | 11110 Bellaire Boulevard Houston)

Gain valuable insights into international trade opportunities at the AAPI Lunch and Learn hosted by the International Trade Center on May 29th.

20th Annual Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival (May 30 – June 14 | Various Locations)

Film enthusiasts can enjoy a diverse selection of Asian American and Pacific Islander films at the 20th Annual Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival, running from May 30th to June 14th at various locations across the city.

Supplier Diversity Academy – Supporting Asian Owned Suppliers (May 31 | 11am-1pm | Location to be announced)

Learn about supporting Asian-owned suppliers at the Supplier Diversity Academy on May 31st. Location details to be announced.

16th Annual Greater Houston Area Asian Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Gala (May 31 | 6pm-8:30pm | Lambo Ballroom)

Show appreciation for the contributions of Asian law enforcement officers at the 16th Annual Greater Houston Area Asian Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Gala on May 31st at the Lambo Ballroom.

A Conversation With Kevin Kwan: Lies, Weddings, and Crazy Rich Stories (May 31 | 7pm-9pm | Asia Society)

Wrap up the month with "A Conversation With Kevin Kwan" on May 31st at the Asia Society, featuring insights and anecdotes from the acclaimed author of "Crazy Rich Asians."

From culinary delights to cultural performances and thought-provoking discussions, the events celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Houston offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of AAPI communities and their enduring contributions to the city's cultural landscape.