Houston Zoo closes temporarily due to gas leak

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo announced Thursday morning that it has evacuated guests due to a gas leak.

It is a temporary closure as experts investigate the problem.

The zoo says the leak is outdoors, and not in animal areas. Their animal care team is continuing to monitor and provide care to all the animals.

The zoo says it plans to reopen as soon as possible.

No word on the cause or how long it will take.