Houston woman’s body found in trunk of vehicle after chase in Beaumont

article

Authorities said the body of a Houston woman was found inside the trunk of a vehicle following a chase in Beaumont on Saturday morning.



DPS Troopers said the victim was a 28-year-old Black female. Her cause of death remains under investigation.



This all started around 8 a.m. Saturday morning after DPS received radio communications of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 from Chambers County, authorities said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



A DPS Trooper working patrol in the area located the vehicle traveling eastbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed.



According to a release, the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop near FM 365. The driver of the vehicle pulled to the right, as if to stop, but immediately sped off.



Authorities said the driver continued eastbound on Interstate 10 at a high rate of speed.



As the driver approached Milam Street in Beaumont, the vehicle struck a concrete barrier, lost control of the vehicle before coming to a rest near mile marker 855 in Beaumont, authorities said.



The driver was removed from the vehicle by troopers and identified as a 35-year-old

resident from Fresno, Texas, officials stated.



The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and remains in police custody.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Upon a search of the vehicle, authorities found the 28-year-old woman in the trunk, authorities said.



The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division will be assisting the Texas Highway Patrol with this investigation.



Neither the driver’s name or victim’s name were released.