A Houston woman was charged for allegedly committing healthcare fraud according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

43-year-old Rose Davies is charged with conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, officials say. Davies is expected to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena H. Palermo at 2 p.m. on Friday after a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment on March 1 against Davies.

According to reports, Davies allegedly owned Pri Home Healthcare in Houston from 2012 to 2020 and during that time, she was said to have paid recruiters and doctors to bill Medicare for home healthcare services.

Davies reportedly used Medicare beneficiary information regardless of whether they needed home healthcare or not.

If the 43-year-old woman is found guilty, she could face up to 10 years of federal prison for each of the five counts of healthcare fraud and another five years for the conspiracy charge.

All charges against Davies also carry a potential $250,000 maximum fine, according to reports.