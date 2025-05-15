Houston man sues Whataburger after getting meal with onions

article

The Brief A Houston man sued Whataburger after receiving onions on a meal when he asked for no onions. Demery Ardell Wilson claims he had an allergic reaction to the onions. Wilson previously sued Sonic over similar claims.



Man sues Whataburger after allergic reaction

What we know:

According to the suit, Demery Ardell Wilson went to Whataburger on July 24, 2024, and asked for a meal with no onions. After eating his meal, Wilson had an allergic reaction.

The suit says Wilson had to seek medical care for "serious personal injuries."

He filed the lawsuit against Whataburger in Harris County court in April.

Wilson is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million for what his legal team describes as negligence, selling "defective" products and deceptive trade practices.

The suit claims Wilson is owed the money due to physical pain and mental anguish, costs of his medical treatment and physical impairment.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what meal Wilson ordered.

Demery Wilson Sonic lawsuit

Dig deeper:

It is not the first time Wilson has sued a restaurant chain over a mistake with his meal.

In 2024, Wilson sued Sonic after a Cypress location allegedly included onions on his burger, causing him to become sick.

Earlier this week, Sonic requested that WIlson be required to prove the allegations against them and requested a jury trial.