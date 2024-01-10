With the possibility of an Arctic blast in the Houston area heading into next week, it's crucial to be prepared for potential power outages. Losing electricity in freezing temperatures can be challenging, but having the right supplies on hand can make all the difference. Here are some items and ways to prepare:

Warmth is key

Layer up with thermal wear, sweaters, and socks. Consider investing in quality thermal blankets and sleeping bags for extra insulation. Staying warm is vital to prevent hypothermia, especially if the power outage lasts for an extended period. Ensure you have enough warm clothing and blankets to stay cozy.

Alternative heating sources

Invest in portable heaters that operate on propane or kerosene, but exercise caution and ensure proper ventilation. If using a generator, do so outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide buildup. Keep an ample supply of fuel on hand to sustain these heaters throughout an outage. Without electricity, alternative heating sources are essential.

Emergency lighting

Stock up on flashlights, lanterns, and candles. Battery-operated LED lights are an excellent choice as they provide a longer-lasting and safer alternative to traditional candles. Don't forget to have extra batteries on hand to keep your lights running. Power outages often mean total darkness, making reliable lighting sources crucial.

Food and Water

Canned goods, granola bars, and dried fruits are suitable options. Ensure you have a manual can opener if electric ones fail. With the uncertainty of how long the power outage may last, it's crucial to have an adequate supply of non-perishable food items and bottled water.

Communication

Additionally, keep your mobile devices charged and have a portable power bank available to communicate when needed. Stay connected with the outside world by having a battery-powered or hand-crank emergency radio. This will provide you with crucial updates on the weather and emergency situations in your area.

Medical supplies

Keep a basic first aid kit with essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes, and prescription medications. If you or a family member needs medication or medical equipment, make sure you have an ample supply on hand.

Entertainment and distractions

Have board games, books, or other forms of entertainment readily available to keep spirits high and pass the time. Being without power can be mentally challenging, especially for families.

Stay informed and prepared

Finally, stay informed about weather conditions and power outage updates in your area. Follow Fox 26 Houston weather and have a plan in place for evacuation if necessary. Being well-prepared is the key to staying safe during unexpected events like an Arctic plunge in Houston.