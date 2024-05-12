Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 9:00 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 10:15 AM CDT, Houston County

Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued, flood watch extended to Monday

Updated  May 12, 2024 9:26am CDT
FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms! Heavy rain and storms are likely later today and tomorrow. There is a Flood Watch in effect until 7am Monday for Montgomery Counties and all counties to the north. We could see anywhere from 2-4" of rain and isolated areas could see 6+". There is a chance for strong to severe storms as well. The main weather threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The rain clears on Tuesday, but more heavy rain is expected on Thursday. Stay up-to-date on the weather where you live, download the FOX Local app on your smart tv.

HOUSTON - There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Montgomery County and northward until 3 pm. 

The Flood Watch has been extended to Montgomery County northward until 7 am Monday.

