Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms! Heavy rain and storms are likely later today and tomorrow. There is a Flood Watch in effect until 7am Monday for Montgomery Counties and all counties to the north. We could see anywhere from 2-4" of rain and isolated areas could see 6+". There is a chance for strong to severe storms as well. The main weather threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The rain clears on Tuesday, but more heavy rain is expected on Thursday.
HOUSTON - There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Montgomery County and northward until 3 pm.
The Flood Watch has been extended to Montgomery County northward until 7 am Monday.
