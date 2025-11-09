Houston weather: Red Flag Warning ahead of cold front

The Brief A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for all of Southeast Texas until 6 p.m. tonight (Sunday) due to gusty winds, dry air, and high risk of rapid fire spreading. The cold front will bring two cold nights with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the Houston area and mid-to-upper 30s north, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. This cold snap will be brief, as temperatures are expected to rebound quickly back into the 80s by mid-to-late next week.



Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected for today and Monday, even some into Tuesday due to gusty northerly winds and drier air in the wake of the cold front.

Fire Weather Warning

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect Sunday until 6pm tonight for all of Southeast Texas. If a fire forms, it will likely spread very quickly. Outdoor fires are not recommended. Burn Bans are still persistent across the state.

Sunday Cold Front

Following the cold front, a strong breeze will usher in a sharp drop in temperatures, highs in the low 70s, and humidity values. Winds will come from the north and could gust to 30 mph. Due to low humidity, gusty winds and our worsening drought, fire conditions will be critical on Sunday and into Monday, so be very careful not to spark anything outdoors.

Starting tonight and into Monday, the air turns much cooler. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s with mid-upper 30s north of Houston both Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Feels like temps or wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, so make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop. We haven't seen temperatures this low since February! Frost is a possibility on the ground on those chilly mornings. Continuing the temperature swings, we'll be back in the 80s by mid to late next week.

Tropical Weather Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days. Any chance for additional tropical activity for the Gulf for the rest of this month is extremely low. Overall activity is winding down as the season gets closer to ending.