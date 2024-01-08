The Houston area could see some scattered strong to severe storms on Monday through the afternoon.

Some storms could cause gusty winds, hail, and even the chance of isolated tornadoes.

FORECAST: Severe storms possible Monday

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages. Here’s how you can view outages in your area and report them.

As of 3:30 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 17,010 customers affected by outages.

As of 3:30 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 6,367 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:23 p.m, Centerpoint Energy reports 34,401 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:28 pm, Entergy Texas is reporting 9,191 customers affected by outages.

5:57 pm, Centerpoint Energy report 38,198 customers affected by outages.

