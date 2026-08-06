Houston weather: Gulf moisture increases humidity, rain chances
HOUSTON - Deeper Gulf moisture moves into Southeast Texas, increasing humidity and helping fuel more clouds and afternoon rain chances. Temperatures remain in the 90s, with heat index values between 100-105.
Daily storms return
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible each day, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage will vary, but any storm could produce a brief heavy downpour and frequent lightning.
Tropical waves being watched
No tropical development is expected at this time, but we’re watching two tropical waves. One wave is near Florida and another emerging off the west coast of Africa—but neither poses an immediate threat to Southeast Texas.
The Florida wave might give us a slight increase in rain by Sunday and Monday.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.