The Brief A pattern change brings more Gulf moisture. Daily showers and a few thunderstorms return. No tropical development, but two waves are being monitored.



Deeper Gulf moisture moves into Southeast Texas, increasing humidity and helping fuel more clouds and afternoon rain chances. Temperatures remain in the 90s, with heat index values between 100-105.

Daily storms return

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Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible each day, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage will vary, but any storm could produce a brief heavy downpour and frequent lightning.

Tropical waves being watched

No tropical development is expected at this time, but we’re watching two tropical waves. One wave is near Florida and another emerging off the west coast of Africa—but neither poses an immediate threat to Southeast Texas.

The Florida wave might give us a slight increase in rain by Sunday and Monday.