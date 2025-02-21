The Brief Cloudy, dreary and cold again Friday. Weekend rain will affect Mardi Gras. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures next week. It's looking good for the BBQ Cookoff.



Yesterday's sunshine helped to "warm" the Houston area to 43 degrees, but with no sun today, we're likely to stay stuck in the 30s.

Chilly northeast breezes will keep wind chills in the 20s for most areas as well.

The first night of Galveston Mardi Gras will be cold and breezy.

Scattered storms return for the weekend

An ugly winter pattern will remain in place this weekend. It won't be quite as cold, but with scattered showers and storms throughout the day Saturday and for at least the first half of Sunday, it's not looking like a nice weather weekend. Temps will run in the 30s and 40s at night and in the 40s and 50s during the day.

Big pattern change next week

Following the coldest series of days since the January snowstorm, sunshine and milder south winds will return just about all of next week, so highs should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s with a slight rain chance. Fog will also be possible each morning.

Start of the rodeo looks nice

So far, it looks like a spring-like pattern is setting up for the BBQ Cookoff and start of the Rodeo. Unlike most years, we are not expecting severe weather or extreme temperatures. Our latest models show high temperatures in the 70s, but possibly cooling by Sunday or late Saturday.