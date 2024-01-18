As we start your Thursday, patchy fog is possible as you head to work or school. This afternoon, highs will be much warmer, near 70 degrees.

Skies will slowly be clearing with breezes out of the southwest. Cooler air moves in this weekend.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected on Saturday morning and Sunday morning in some cities.

Next week we are warming up with heavy rounds of rain.

Next week we are warming up with heavy rounds of rain.

The flood threat will be increasing beginning on Monday.