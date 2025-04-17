Houston warehouse fire: Firefighters battling blaze on McAllister Road
HOUSTON - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Houston.
Houston warehouse fire
What we know:
The Houston Fire Department is at the scene of a building fire on McAllister Road, north of Ramus Street.
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday.
A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from U.S. 290.
The public is asked to avoid the area due to heavy equipment.
What we don't know:
We don't know the name of the business that is burning at this time. The cause of the fire is also not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department's active incidents board and aerials of the scene.