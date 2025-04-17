The Brief Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in northwest Houston. The fire was reported around 8 a.m. on McAllister Road.



Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Houston.

Houston warehouse fire

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department is at the scene of a building fire on McAllister Road, north of Ramus Street.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday.

A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from U.S. 290.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to heavy equipment.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the business that is burning at this time. The cause of the fire is also not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.