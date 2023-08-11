Houston fire: 3-alarm fire reported on Clay Road at recycling center

Houston firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in northwest Houston.

According to the department on Twitter, firefighters are performing extinguishing efforts on a fire at 9590 Clay Road at a waste management facility. The fire has been upgraded to 3-alarm, officials say.

The fire is at the Waste Management - Houston Clay Road Recycling Center. The facility gave this statement in response to the fire:

"WM is thankful for the response by the Houston Fire Department to assist in addressing the fire at the Houston Clay Road Recycling Center. WM can confirm that this is a recycling facility that managed cardboard and paper materials. We have no information at this time as to the cause of the fire, but will assist with the investigation."

One person on the scene was checked out for smoke inhalation. No firefighters have been reported injured.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.