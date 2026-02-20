Houston non-profit builds emergency safe home for sex trafficking victims leading up to FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Elijah Rising, partnered with Eight Days of Hope, is building an emergency safe home for victims of human trafficking. With the influx of people expected to be in town during the summer for FIFA World Cup 2026, members of Elijah Rising and Eight Days of Hope plan on completing construction by the first week of March. The Emergency Safe Home can hold up to 8 victims.



With the influx of people expected to be in town during the summer for FIFA World Cup 2026, members of Elijah Rising and Eight Days of Hope plan on having a safe home ready for trafficking victims by the first week of March. Members of Elijah Rising say they hope the emergency safe home built isn't full during the matches held in the city, but realistically say it will probably be packed.

Emergency safe house for trafficking victim

What they're saying:

Elijah Rising partnered together with Eight Days of Hope to create the Emergency Safe Home.

Eight Days of Hope started construction on February 16th and plan on taking about two weeks to complete the work.

Once the Emergency Safe Home is complete, it will have four rooms available, each with two twin beds. This means that a total of eight victims can be sheltered during an emergency.

The safe home will be furnished and have a kitchen and common area for victims to feel more ‘at home’, according to Elijah Rising.

Other anti-trafficking plans

Dig deeper:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee published the first version of their Human Rights Action Plan, where they explain what prevention measures they have in place regarding a possible spike in sex trafficking during the matches being held in Houston.

The plan focuses on three primary pillars: Inclusion and Safeguarding, Workers' Rights, and Access to Remedy.

In partnership with A21, the committee offers 35-minute training sessions for the hospitality, transportation, and volunteer sectors to identify and prevent trafficking.

Specific training is provided to ensure staff and volunteers can support fans with disabilities, and a campaign running from May to July 2026 will raise awareness about gender-based violence and buyer awareness.

Resources

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there are several options to seek help.