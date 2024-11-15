Houston traffic: Weekend closures announced for I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange Project
HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced weekend road closures for the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange Project.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
Officials said the closure is to facilitate final striping and other work.
As a result, the following closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday, November 15 through 5 a.m. Sunday, November 17:
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound from Hillcroft to I-610 West Loop five right lanes will be closed (two left lanes will remain open).
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound total closure. Traffic to continue on the I-69 northbound mainlanes. Take the Weslayan St. exit. U-turn at Weslayan St.onto the I-69 Southbound frontage road. Take next entrance ramp onto I-69 southbound mainlanes to the connector to I-610 southbound mainlanes.
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound total closure. Traffic to continue on the I-69 northbound mainlanes. Take the Weslayan St. exit. U-turn at Weslayan St.onto the I-69 Southbound frontage road. Take next entrance ramp onto I-69 southbound mainlanes to the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes.
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound exit ramp to Westpark will total closure. Detour to the next available exit ramp.
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock total closure. Detour to the next available exit ramp.
- I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound entrance ramp from Chimney Rock total closure. Detour to the next available entrance ramp.
- Westpark Tollway eastbound exit ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound mainlanes total closure. Traffic to exit to Post Oak Blvd./ Westpark Dr.
- I-610 West Loop southbound mainlanes from I-69 Southwest Freeway to Bellaire Blvd, one right lane closed.