Houston traffic: Weekend closures announced for I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange Project

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced weekend road closures for the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange Project.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Officials said the closure is to facilitate final striping and other work.

As a result, the following closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday, November 15 through 5 a.m. Sunday, November 17: