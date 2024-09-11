A major traffic disruption is underway on the I-10 Katy Freeway, affecting westbound drivers near SH 6. A crash involving a heavy truck has blocked all main lanes, leaving only one partially open for traffic to get by.

Authorities are advising motorists to find alternate routes as crews are expected to work for several hours to clear the scene.

There is no information yet regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.