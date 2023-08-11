Lanes are blocked at State Highway 249 at Beltway 8 as emergency crews are on the scene of multiple vehicle fires.

According to a police report, three cars were involved in the incident and two went up in flames, completely burning up.

Two people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fires and how long the exit ramp, which is where the incident occurred, will be closed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

We will update you as information becomes available.