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Traffic: I-610 North Loop main lanes closed due to heavy truck

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Published  May 20, 2026 7:06am CDT
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • All main lanes of I-610 North Loop Eastbound at McCarty Street are shut down due to a crash.
    • According to reports, two heavy trucks have jackknifed and one overturned.

HOUSTON - There will be major traffic delays northeast of Houston on Wednesday due to a heavy truck crash.

All lanes closed on I-610 North Loop eastbound

Houston Transtar reports there is a complete closure of I-610 North Loop Eastbound at McCarty Street near Gellhorn Drive. According to reports, two heavy trucks have jackknifed and one overturned.

All mainlines are closed alongside the left and right shoulder. 

Drivers should look for alternate route intol the roadways are cleared.

The Source: Houston Transtar

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