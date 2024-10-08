article

A hazmat spill and truck fire have shut down all northbound lanes of I-45 at Crighton Road in Montgomery County. The incident, which was confirmed around 4:45 a.m., is causing significant delays as crews work to clear the scene and reposition barriers.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as the cleanup and repairs are expected to take several hours. Updates on the situation are available through TxDOT’s social media channels.

Motorists should plan alternate routes until the roadway reopens.