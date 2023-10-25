Houston traffic alert: State Highway 288 connector ramp to I-610 South to be closed starting this weekend

We have a traffic alert for all Houston drivers.

Starting this weekend, the north and southbound State Highway 288 connector ramps to I-610 South Loop eastbound will be closed starting on Saturday, October 28 at 7 a.m. until February 19, 2024, at 5 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston has new area-code for phone numbers, fifth one for the city since 1947

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will be constructing new State Highway 288 connector ramps.

Motorists can take the I-610 westbound connector ramp to the I-610 westbound mainlanes, then take the exit ramp to Buffalo Speedway, make a U-turn at Buffalo Speedway to access the I-610 eastbound frontage road, then continue along the I-610 eastbound frontage road to the Buffalo Speedway entrance ramp onto the I-610 eastbound main lanes.

Motorists may experience significant delays during the closure and should consider any alternate routes.

SUGGESTED: NTSB investigating plane collision at Houston Hobby Airport runway

The project is part of the ongoing Texas Clear Lanes project.

As one of six Texas Clear Lanes projects in the Houston area, it is designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity, reduce congestion, add capacity, create better connectivity with SH 288, and improve overall mobility in the surrounding area.

Officials said the project prioritizes better connectivity between the Medical Center, major event venues such as NRG Stadium, Houston Central Business and Museum districts, Historic Third Ward, and multiple colleges and universities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The $117 million project includes reconstruction of main lanes, frontage roads, and the addition of a freeway overpass with eight direct connect tie-ins at I-610/SH 288. The eight direct connect tie-ins will complete and link the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project, completed in July 2022. Completion is expected in mid to late 2025.

For more on the Texas Clear Lanes project, click here.