Lost load blocks North Freeway traffic near Aldine area

The Brief The incident is impacting the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Road. The spilled load is said to be affecting multiple lanes. Drivers are advised to find another route or expect delays.



A lost load from an 18-wheeler is blocking off lanes of the I-45 North Freeway near the Aldine area.

Houston traffic: Aldine-area I-45

What we know:

The incident is impacting the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Road.

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza shared photos of the scene on social media.

The spilled load is said to be affecting multiple lanes. Drivers are advised to find another route or expect delays.

What we don't know:

There is no information on when the lanes will reopen or what caused the incident.