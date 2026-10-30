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Houston traffic: 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 East near Jacinto City

By
FOX 26 Houston
Traffic
Published October 30, 2026 6:56 AM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 6:56 AM CDT
article

HOUSTON - An 18-wheeler crash is causing traffic delays along the East Freeway near Jacinto City on Friday after it overturned.

According to Houston Transtar, all main lanes of I-10 East eastbound along the I-610 East Loop are closed at this time.

Sheriff Ed Ginzalez reported an 18-wheeler overturned on its side along the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and consider other routes such as Highway 90.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Transtar.

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