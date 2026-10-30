Houston traffic: 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 East near Jacinto City
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HOUSTON - An 18-wheeler crash is causing traffic delays along the East Freeway near Jacinto City on Friday after it overturned.
According to Houston Transtar, all main lanes of I-10 East eastbound along the I-610 East Loop are closed at this time.
Sheriff Ed Ginzalez reported an 18-wheeler overturned on its side along the roadway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and consider other routes such as Highway 90.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Transtar.