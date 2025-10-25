Grimes County homeowner impacted by EF-0 tornado: 'You feel how small you are'

The Brief An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Grimes County early Saturday morning. One homeowner said his metal roofing was pulled from his Anderson-area home. Nearly 30 people showed up to help him rebuild in time for the next round of storms.



A homeowner in Grimes County expressed his gratitude after his house was damaged by a confirmed tornado early Saturday morning.

Grimes County tornado

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service reported that an EF-0 touched down near Anderson, Texas, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, during the first round of severe storms for southeast Texas.

EF-0 is the lowest on the scale with wind gusts between 65–85 mph.

Regarding damage, the NWS says the tornado broke all windows of one home and sucked out a French door at the back of that home.

Another home reportedly suffered roof damage, with metal roofing found twisted around a nearby tree.

‘We’re all OK'

Local perspective:

Frank Baird's home was the one with metal roofing removed by the tornado.

"You look at all the metal on the roof and it's all mangled, twisted. You know, these giant holes left in our house, and it's a terrible feeling," Baird said.

Even after his home had been severely damaged overnight, Baird expressed gratitude for the situation not being any worse.

"I truly have a respect for people that live in, like, Tornado Alley and those types of areas. I could not imagine even a (EF) 1 or 2. I don't think I would be here," Baird said. "We kind of just took a moment as a family, and we were like, ‘Thank God,’ you know, we're all OK and nobody was hurt."

Baird was also thankful to the neighbors who helped his family repair their home in time for the second round of storms Sunday night. He said over 25 people showed up.

"I'm not even talking just grown adults. I mean 10-year-old kids, 12-year-old kids. Mothers, fathers, grandfathers, honestly, strangers. I knew very few of them," said Baird. "(Some) brought cases of water, you know, whatever it may be. Just the little things, but, if you can't help your neighbor, that's what America was built on."