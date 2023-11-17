If you're thinking of taking a trip to Tulum in 2024, United will begin offering non-stop flights from Houston!

United Airlines shared on their X account, that beginning March 31, 2024, they will provide non-stop service from Houston, Chicago, New York, and Newark to Tulum, Mexico. Los Angeles will also have non-top flight options available beginning May 23, 2024.

The airline will have flights on sale beginning Nov. 18.