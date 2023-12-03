The Houston Texans' game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 will be moved to 12 p.m. Central Time

A streak of three wins came to an end last Sunday, as the Houston Texans fell just short of the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 24-21.

Today we will see if the Texans can make that turn around.

Follow Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel on X for live stats and commentary throughout the game.

1st Quarter: Texans -10 Broncos-0

W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.- Broncos

D.Singletary rushed left tackle to HOU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Singleton, J.Cooper at HOU 30. - Texans

C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete short left intended for A.Beck. - Texans

D.Pierce rushed up the middle to DEN End Zone for 3 yards. D.Pierce for 3 yards, Texans TOUCHDOWN.

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said Tank Dell is carted off the field with what appears to be a left foot injury.

2nd Quarter: Texans -13 Broncos-3

D.Singletary rushed right tackle to HOU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Purcell, A.Singleton at HOU 15. - Texans

W.Lutz 34 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Fraboni, Holder-R.Dixon.- FIELD GOAL- Broncos

C.Stroud pass short left complete to HOU 36. Catch made by N.Collins at HOU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Moreau; J.McMillian at HOU 44.- Texans

C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete short left intended for HOU- Texans

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said I love DeMeco Ryans' clock management late in the 1st half. He calls his timeouts to preserve as much time for his offense as the Broncos are in the red zone. Smart. Shows great faith in C.J. Stroud too. He's done this before too.

3rd Quarter: Texans 16 - Broncos-10

J.Metchie rushed to DEN 19 for yards. Tackled by DEN at DEN 19. PENALTY on HOU-J.Metchie, Illegal Formation, 5 yards, accepted. No Play. - Broncos

M.Ammendola 38 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.- FIELD GOAL- Texans

R.Wilson pass INTERCEPTED at DEN 24. Intercepted by D.Stingley at DEN 24. Tackled by C.Manhertz at DEN 21.- Broncos

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said there have been some questionable officiating calls in NRG the last 2 weeks.

4th Quarter: Texans -22 Broncos-17

C.Stroud pass short left complete to DEN End Zone. Catch made by N.Collins at DEN End Zone. Gain of 3 yards. N.Collins for 3 yards- Texans T OUCHDOWN.

R.Wilson rushed to the HOU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Wilson for 1 yard, -Broncos TOUCHDOWN.

D.Singletary rushed up the middle to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jewell; Z.Allen at HOU 28. - Texans

C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for N.Collins- Texans

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said The Texans beat the Broncos at home for the first time since 2007.